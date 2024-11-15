RBI Grade B Result 2024 For Phase 2 Declared At rbi.org.in; What's Next?

The Reserve Bank of India has announced the 2024 RBI Grade B Results. Candidates who took the Grade "B" (DR)-General Phase 2 test for officers can view their results on the RBI's official website, rbi.org.in.

Exam dates:

The Phase 2 exams for the DEPR/DSIM position were held on October 26, 2024, and the General post was held on October 19, 2024

How to check the RBI Grade B Result 2024 Phase 2:

Step 1: Go to rbi.org.in, the RBI's official website.

Step 2: On the home page, click the opportunities link.

Step 3: Click on the result link on a new page that opens.

Step 4: Click on the RBI Grade B Result 2024 for Phase 2 link on the new page that appears.

Step 5: Candidates can check their roll numbers by opening the PDF file.

Step 6: Save a result copy for future reference after downloading it.

What next?

By November 21, 2024, at the latest, the shortlisted applicants should send their completed biodata and scanned copies of all pertinent certifications and papers to the RBI Services Board at documentsrbisb@rbi.org.in.

Candidates can go to the interview round if they passed the written exam. Candidates will be notified in due course of the interview date. In due course, the shortlisted candidates will receive Interview Call Letters from noreply.samadhan@rbi.org.in at their registered email addresses, which will include the date, time, and location of the interview. It is required that candidates check their mailbox, including the junk and spam folders.