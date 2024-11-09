 AIIMS INI CET 2025 Exam Tomorrow: Dress Code, Guidelines & Things To NOT Carry In The Exam Hall
AIIMS INI CET 2025 Exam Tomorrow: Dress Code, Guidelines & Things To NOT Carry In The Exam Hall

The INI CET January 2025 session test will be conducted by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on November 10, 2024.

Updated: Saturday, November 09, 2024, 11:45 AM IST
The INI CET January 2025 session test will be conducted by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on November 10, 2024. The INI CET January 2025 admit card was released on the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

For applicants hoping to gain admission to postgraduate medical programs at AIIMS and other esteemed institutions, this exam is important.

Exam pattern:

Mode of Exam: Online (Computer-Based Test)

Exam Duration: 180 minutes (3 hours)

Exam Timing: Single shift from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Total Questions: 200 multiple-choice questions (MCQs)

Negative Marking: There is a negative marking system for incorrect answers.

Things to carry at the exam centre:

Candidates need to bring their INI CET 2024 admit card with IP address, download date, and time.

Candidates must present identification at the centre.

Two current passport-sized photos

A copy of the certificate of MCI registration

Things not to carry: 

The exam centre does not permit the use of technological devices.

Don't wear any ornaments while taking the test.

Pens, pencils, and other writing implements should not be carried.

At the exam location, don't bring any written materials, papers, or notes.

Soft drinks, water bottles, and snacks are not allowed in the exam room.

