AIIMS INI-CET 2025 Admit Card To Be Released Tomorrow; Check Details

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is set to release the admit cards for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET 2025) tomorrow. Registered candidates can access and download their admit cards by visiting the official AIIMS Exams website and logging in with their credentials.

After downloading, candidates should review their admit cards for any errors and print multiple copies for future reference. According to the official notification, the AIIMS INI CET 2025 exam is scheduled to take place on November 10, 2024, at various exam centers nationwide.

Official statement

According to the official statement, "For Prospectus, detailed information, etc., please visit the website, www.aiimsexams.ac.in. All applicants are required to visit the website regularly since all subsequent Corrigendum/Addendum/Updates will only be uploaded on the website. Registration and Basic information are mandatory. Only those with accepted Registration & Basic information can proceed for Generation of EUC for completion of the application form."

Steps to download admit card

Here are the steps to download the INI-CET 2025 admit card:

1. Visit the official AIIMS Exams website at [aiimsexams.ac.in](http://aiimsexams.ac.in).

2. On the homepage, find and click on the link for "INI-CET 2025 Admit Card."

3. Log in using your registered credentials, such as the candidate ID and password.

4. After logging in, locate the admit card download link and click on it.

5. Review the details on your admit card for accuracy.

6. Download the admit card and print multiple copies for future reference.