AIIMS INI CET 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Results Declared | Unsplash (Representative Image)

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has unveiled the seat allotment results for AIIMS INI CET 2023 Round 2. Eligible candidates who participated in the counseling round can access the results on the official AIIMS website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

The rank-wise list for the 2nd Round of Seat Allocation (Institute Subject/Specialty) for MD/MS/MCh(6 years)/DM(6 years)/MDS, January 2024 Session (INI-CET) has been published.

The schedule allows candidates to accept the allocated seat from December 20 to December 26, 2023. Additionally, reporting and document submission are set to take place during the same period.

The first round of counselling for INI CET 2024 concluded on December 12, with the reporting period extending from December 8 to December 12, as per the scheduled dates. The seat allotment results for Round 1 were officially disclosed on December 7.

AIIMS had earlier released the final seat matrix for INI CET 2024, outlining a total of 1,337 seats to be allocated across various rounds of counselling. Candidates should stay informed about the schedule and any updates on the official website for further guidance throughout the counselling process.

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps outlined below:

Visit the official AIIMS website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Navigate to the AIIMS INI CET 2023 seat allotment result link on the home page.

Click on the provided link, leading to the opening of a new PDF file displaying roll numbers of allocated seats.

Candidates can download the page and retain a hard copy for future reference.

For more detailed information, candidates are advised to refer to the official AIIMS website.