INI CET 2025: Admit Card To Release On November 4; Download At aiimsexams.ac.in

The admit card for Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) will be released by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, (AIIMS) Delhi on November 4, 2024. Candidates that are slated to appear for the exams can download the admit card from the official website: aiimsexams.ac.in after submitting their credentials like registration ID; EUC and password.

As per the official timetable, the INI CET 2025 exam is scheduled for November 10, 2024. Candidates must bring their hall tickets to the exam venue for entry. A direct link to download the INI CET 2025 admit card will be made available here once it is released.

Details on INI CET 2025 Admit Card

The INI CET 2025 Admit Card typically contains the following details:

1. Candidate's Name: Full name of the applicant.

2. Registration Number: Unique identifier for the candidate.

3. Roll Number: Assigned roll number for the examination.

4. Exam Date and Time: Specific date and time when the exam will take place.

5. Exam Venue: Name and address of the examination center.

6. Photograph: Candidate's photograph for identification purposes.

7. Signature: Candidate's signature for verification.

8. Instructions: Important guidelines and instructions for the exam day.

9. Contact Information: Details for contacting the examination authorities in case of queries.

Candidates should verify all details on the admit card and report any discrepancies to the examination authorities promptly.

Steps to download INI CET 2025 Admit Card

To download the INI CET 2025 Admit Card, follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

2. Locate the link for the INI CET 2025 Admit Card.

3. Click on the admit card download link.

4. Enter your registration ID, EUC, password, and captcha code.

5. Submit the information.

6. Download the admit card once it appears.

7. Print the admit card for your records.

8. Verify that all details on the admit card are correct.