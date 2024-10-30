SSC JE Paper 2 Admit Card 2024 Likely To Be Released Today At ssc.gov.in

The admit cards for paper 2 of the 2024 Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical) recruitment test are anticipated to be released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) today, October 30. When the admit cards are made available, candidates can download them via the commission's website, ssc.gov.in.

The commission made exam city details available to SSC JE paper 2 on October 29. Test locations around the nation hosted the SSC JE paper 1 exam from June 5–7, and the results were made public in September.

How to download the SSC JE admit card 2024:

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Select the JE Paper-II exam link from the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates must provide their date of birth and registration number on the portal after a new page loads.

Step 4: The screen will display the SSC JE admission card 2024.

Step 5: Download and print the SSC JE Paper 2 Admit Card 2024 for your future reference.

Based on their performance in paper 1, 4,458 students from the Electrical and Mechanical Engineering streams and 11,765 candidates from the Civil Engineering stream were selected for the paper 2 test.