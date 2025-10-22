 India Donates 81 School Buses To Schools Across Nepal, Reinforcing Bilateral Ties
India has donated 81 school buses to educational institutions across 48 districts in Nepal, including flood-affected and remote areas, as part of its long-standing development partnership. Over the past three decades, India has provided 381 buses, reflecting its ongoing support for education and disaster relief in Nepal.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 01:58 PM IST
article-image
India Donates 81 School Buses To Schools Across Nepal, Reinforcing Bilateral Ties | X @IndiaInNepal

Kathmandu [Nepal]: In a gesture underscoring the deep-rooted and enduring partnership between India and Nepal, the Government of India has donated 81 school buses to various educational institutions across 48 districts of Nepal.

The Embassy of India in Kathmandu highlighted the initiative as part of India's ongoing development cooperation with Nepal. "The Government of India donated 81 school buses to various educational institutions located in 48 districts, including flood-affected Ilam, Jhapa, and Udayapur districts of Koshi Province, as well as far-off districts such as Humla, Mustang, Sankhuwasabha, Darchula, Baitadi, and Achham, across all seven provinces of Nepal, in keeping with the long-standing development partnership and friendship between India and Nepal," the embassy said in a post on X.

This latest contribution further builds on India's sustained support to the education sector in Nepal. "Over the past three decades, 381 school buses have been provided by India to institutions in Nepal," the embassy noted, underscoring India's ongoing commitment to enhancing mobility and educational access across the country.

Such development support also reflects India's broader role as a close neighbour, particularly during times of crisis. Following the recent heavy rains in Nepal that caused significant loss of life and property, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences on October 5 and reaffirmed India's readiness to assist Nepal, highlighting the enduring partnership and solidarity between the two nations.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "The loss of lives and damage caused by heavy rains in Nepal is distressing. We stand with the people and Government of Nepal in this difficult time." He further added, "As a friendly neighbour and first responder, India remains committed to providing any assistance that may be required," emphasising the country's proactive role in disaster relief.

India's support to Nepal during natural calamities is part of a long history of bilateral cooperation. The country has played a key role in aiding Nepal during major disasters, including the 2015 earthquake, which killed 8,962 people and injured 21,952, and the 2020 floods, which caused 196 deaths and injured 188 people. With deep-rooted cultural, economic, and political ties, both nations have consistently extended mutual support in times of need, reflecting a robust and enduring bilateral relationship.

