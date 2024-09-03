SSC JE 2024: Paper 2 Schedule OUT, Check Exam Pattern Here | Official

The junior engineer (JE) paper 2 test dates for the civil, mechanical, and electrical jobs in 2024 have been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The official announcement states that November 6, 2024, is when the SSC JE paper 2 will take place. Through the official website, ssc.gov.in, candidates who pass the SSC JE Paper 1 exam and are qualified for Paper 2 can apply for the SSC JE 2024 Paper 2 exam.

There are now 1,765 open positions for junior engineers, according to the commission. The original goal of the SSC hiring campaign was to cover 968 junior engineer posts in the mechanical, electrical, and civil domains.



The notice reads, "The Commission has decided to conduct Paper II of the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2024 on the 6th of November, 2024."

Paper Pattern

Paper I and Paper II are the two papers that make up the SSC JE test. Paper II will include descriptive questions in contrast to Paper's objective-style questions.

Paper 2 has a total marks of 300. These subjects' questions are included in it: General Engineering (mechanical, electrical, or civil & structural). There will be 200 exam questions in two languages: Hindi and English. The exam will last two hours. The test will be administered using computer-based testing, or CBT.

SSC JE 2024

A total of 16,223 applicants were eligible to take the SSC JE 2024 paper 2 exam, based on the results of the SSC JE paper 1. 11,765 of them meet the requirements for jobs in civil engineering, while 4,458 meet the requirements for jobs in mechanical and electrical engineering.

On August 20, the commission announced the Paper 1 results. The dates of the 2024 SSC JE (Paper 1) test were June 5– June 7, 2024. Following their successful completion of Paper 1, candidates are now qualified to take the SSC JE (Paper 2) test in 2024.