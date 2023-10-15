 AICTE Set To Oversee BBA Course Instead Of UGC, Says Chairman
FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 15, 2023, 09:14 PM IST
Mumbai: The All India Council of Technical Education, also known as AICTE, is set to take Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) under its ambit. The national body will also be focusing on a range of computer application degrees for many students who aspire to do MBA in the future.

AICTE Chairman TG Sitharam made the announcement during the recently held Indian Management Conclave 2023 conducted by the SP Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) in Mumbai. BBA is currently under the purview of University Grants Commission (UGC).

According to Sitharam, National Education Policy (NEP-2020) is of priority to AICTE, which sees it being important for IITs, IIMs, and PGDM institutes to adopt a multidisciplinary approach.

