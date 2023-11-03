AICTE Introduces Placement Portal For Rural, Tribal Students

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) chairman TG Sitharam launched the AICTE placement portal for students residing in rural and tribal areas to ensure equal job opportunities. | Official Website

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) chairman TG Sitharam launched the AICTE placement portal for students residing in rural and tribal areas to ensure equal job opportunities.

More than 600 AICTE-approved universities, AICTE member secretary Rajive Kumar and coordinating officer Buddha Chandrasekhar and representatives from companies like Salesforce, Service Now, Phytec, Medini and IDS were present during the portal launch which was streamed on YouTube.

"I'm happy to introduce this placement portal for rural and tribal regions, a powerful tool designed to link job seekers with potential employment opportunities. This initiative was born out of a genuine necessity since the majority of employers typically don't extend their reach to these remote areas. Our villages and educational institutions are brimming with untapped talent, and this portal will serve as the vital link connecting this talent pool with multinational companies. The portal's user-friendly design ensures easy access for students, and AICTE's helpline will be readily available to assist students if they require support," said Professor TG Sitharam, Chairman of AICTE, at the launch event.

The key features of the portal include accessibility to students who may not have high speed internet, job listing, career guidance and networking tools. It also provides resources for employers who are interested in hiring rural students.

More than 2,000 companies operating in different fields and segments have already been empanelled with the portal. In a nutshell, a placement portal for village and tribal students has the potential to be a valuable resource for both students and employers. By connecting rural students with job opportunities and providing them with the tools they need to succeed in the job market, the portal can help to create a more equitable and inclusive economy that benefits all members of society.

Read Also AICTE Set To Oversee BBA Course Instead Of UGC, Says Chairman

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)