 AICTE Enlists IIT And NIT Faculty To Assess Technical College Quality
The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has enlisted the expertise of over 700 faculty members from the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs) to evaluate the quality of education in its affiliated technical colleges before approving an increase in seats

Siksha MUpdated: Monday, January 15, 2024, 07:47 PM IST
article-image
AICTE Enlists IIT and NIT Faculty to Assess Technical College Quality | Representation Pic

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has enlisted the expertise of over 700 faculty members from the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs) to evaluate the quality of education in its affiliated technical colleges before approving an increase in seats, a report by Hindustan Times said. Last month, AICTE removed the ceiling on increasing intake for well-performing institutions, provided they maintained the highest quality of education.

The move aims to ensure that technical colleges meet specified quality parameters, including sufficient faculty, fully equipped laboratories, and updated infrastructure, HT said. When new or existing institutions apply for an increase in the number of seats, AICTE will send experts to inspect their premises.

The experts, primarily senior faculty members from IITs and NITs, will submit recommendations based on which AICTE will decide whether to allow an increase in seats.

Member secretary Rajive Kumar talked to HT

"The council has specified some quality parameters for all technical Institutions, including sufficient faculty, fully equipped laboratories and updated infrastructure,” member secretary Rajive Kumar said told HT. “Whenever new or existing institutions apply for an increase in the number of seats, we will send experts to inspect their premises. The experts will submit their recommendations on the basis of which AICTE will decide whether to allow them to increase the seats or not.”

