UGC Announces AICTE's Expanded Oversight Of Management And Computer Programs

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has announcing the inclusion of Management and Computer Programmes within the regulatory domain of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), according a UGC post on social media site X.

UGC Notice regarding bringing UG courses in Management and Computer Applications under AICTE Regulations.



Traditionally overseeing courses in engineering, technology, and postgraduate programs in Management and Computer Applications, the AICTE will extend its purview to institutions offering undergraduate courses in Computer and Management starting from the next academic year.

"Technical Education" falls under jurisdiction of AICTE Act

The notification, as published in the Official Gazette by UGC, clarifies, "Technical Education" falls under the jurisdiction of the All India Council for Technical Education Act, 1987. The AICTE Act's Section 2(g) defines Technical Education to encompass programs in engineering, technology, architecture, town planning, management, pharmacy, applied arts and crafts, and other areas designated by the Central Government in consultation with the Council.

Until now, the AICTE regulated only postgraduate programs in Management (MBA) and Computer Applications (MCA). However, with effect from the upcoming academic year, the AICTE will also oversee institutions offering undergraduate courses in BBA, BMS, and BCA. This decision aims to ensure consistent quality and academic standards across Management and Computer Applications Programs, aligning with the standards set for postgraduate courses (MCA/MBA).

AICTE benefits

The AICTE, as mentioned in the notification, offers various benefits to approved institutes, including Faculty Development Programs, Scholarship Schemes for students, Model Curriculum, Free access to E-Books in Indian Languages through the e-Kumbh Portal, Margdarshan Scheme for Institutions, and PARAKH - Performance Analysis and Review for Holistic Development, among others.

The UGC has requested all its affiliated institutions offering or intending to offer programs/courses in BBA, BMS, and BCA to comply with the communicated information.