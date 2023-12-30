AICTE Guidelines Determine Autonomy For Polytechnic Colleges

AICTE Building | File Photo

The guidelines and regulations established by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) are taken into account when awarding polytechnic colleges autonomy. The following criteria must be met in order for any polytechnic college to exist, according to the technical authority.

Eligibility Criteria

The institute needs to be at least ten years old and have at least thirty percent of its programs approved by the NIIA accredited. The accreditation ought to remain in effect for an extra year following the application submission date. If any of the aforementioned requirements are not met, the institution must have been operational for a minimum of 25 years.

Approximately half of the faculty members in the AICTE-approved faculty pattern ought to be employed full-time.

At least 60% of the faculty should have worked for more than five years, and of those, 50% should have been retained in the last three.

According to final year pass outs, about 75% of the students should have either gotten placed or chosen higher education or entrepreneurship throughout the preceding three academic years.

For each of the previous three academic years' semesters, the institution's results have to be 60% or above.

The school must have had an admission rate of at least 80% in the last three years.

When an AICTE grants an EOA for the current academic year, adequate infrastructure must be present in accordance with AICTE standards, i.e., a NIL Deficiency report.

Over half of the institution's faculty members ought to have completed at least one of the following: a MOOC or SWAYAM/FDP course (minimum two weeks) or an industrial training course (minimum three weeks) during the current or preceding academic year.