Beware Of Fake 10-Day MBA Programmes, AICTE Warns

AICTE Building | File Photo

AICTE, the All India Council for Technical Education, has released a notice alerting all parties involved to be wary of the phony 10-day MBA program courses. According to the AICTE, there is no policy in place for it to offer a 10-day MBA program. The reaction follows the revelation of motivational speaker Vivek Bindra's involvement in running ads on a 10-day MBA program.

Official notification

"The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has learned that certain motivational speakers and influencers are providing a 10-day MBA crash course," stated the notification. This is to let everyone involved know that the purpose of the crash course is to try and mislead the county's youth.

The letter also stated that, in accordance with the ruling of the Supreme Court, no college or university is permitted to offer technical courses, such as MBA or management courses that lead to a postgraduate degree, without the clearance or approval of AICTE.

MBA cannot be done in 10 days

Officially speaking, an MBA is a two-year postgraduate program meant to provide students with advanced knowledge and abilities in a variety of business and management-related fields.

The notice also noted, "As claimed, the MBA program course (In case leading to a degree) cannot be completed in 10 days," citing the AICTE's ruling that a management program like the MBA cannot be finished in under 10 days. As a result, this is to inform all parties involved that the MBA crash course that these people or organizations are offering is inappropriate and misleading. We urge all parties involved, including students, to exercise caution and avoid falling for these kinds of phony promises.