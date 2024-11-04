AIBE 19 Registration Window Extended Till November 15, Check Details Here

The AIBE 19 registration window for 2024 has been extended by the Bar Council of India (BCI) to November 15, 2024. The application process for the AIBE 19 (XIX) exam in 2024–2025 is entirely online. Those who are interested in taking this test can register by going to allindiabarexamination.com, the AIBE's official website.

Important dates:

Registration deadline: 15 November

Last date to make payment: 18 November (online mode)

Correction forms date: November 22

Admit card release: 15 December

Exam date: 22 December

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates need to have an LLB degree in three or five years from an accredited college or university.

There is no maximum or lower age restriction for those taking the exam.

AIBE XIX (19) 2024-25 application fee details:

General/OBC: INR 3,500 (plus transaction charges)

Gen-PWD/OBC-PWD: INR 3,500 (plus transaction charges)

SC/ST: INR 2,500 (plus transaction charges)

SC-PWD/ST-PWD: INR 2,500 (plus transaction charges)

EWS/Women: INR 3,500 (plus transaction charges)

How to fill the application form:

Step 1: Visit the AIBE's official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the link for registration.

Step 3: Enter the necessary information, such as your name, mobile number, enrolment number, and enrolment state.

Step 4: Enter your name, gender, father's name, and all the other personal information.

Step 5: Choose the language you want to use for the AIBE 19 test.

Step 6: Send in the application.

Step 7: Your registration ID and password will be sent to you via SMS and email.

Step 8: Re-enter and pay the 2024–2025 AIBE XIX (19) application fees and submit.

Passing marks:

To pass the exam, candidates must receive a passing percentage of 45% in the General/OBC category. To pass the test, candidates who are disabled or members of the SC/ST must receive at least 40% of the possible points.