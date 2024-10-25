Bar Council of India Revises AIBE 19 Exam Date With New Schedule For December 1, 2024

AIBE 19 | Representational Pic

The AIBE 19 Exam Schedule 2024 has been revised by the Bar Council of India (BCI). The AIBE 19 Exam 2024 will now take place on December 1, 2024. Additionally, the date for AIBE 19 Registration 2024 has been changed. Candidates have until October 28, 2024, to complete their AIBE 19 Application Form 2024.

The official website, allindiabarexamination.com, has the AIBE 19 (XIX) registration form 2024.

Eligibility criteria:

A three-year or five-year law graduate degree from an institution approved by the Indian Bar Council

There is no upper age limit to take the AIBE exam. 2024

It is no longer necessary for law graduates to present a current enrolment certificate. They must, however, be eligible to take the AIBE exam within two years of joining one of the state bar councils.

AIBE XIX (19) 2024-25 application fee details:

General/OBC: INR 3,500 (plus transaction charges)

Gen-PWD/OBC-PWD: INR 3,500 (plus transaction charges)

SC/ST: INR 2,500 (plus transaction charges)

SC-PWD/ST-PWD: INR 2,500 (plus transaction charges)

EWS/Women: INR 3,500 (plus transaction charges)

How to apply:

Visit the official website, allindiabarexamination.com .

Click the AIBE XIV registration link on the home page.

Sign up and continue with the application procedure.

Complete the form, submit it, and pay the charge.

Print off a copy for your records.

Exam pattern:

Pen and paper exams for the AIBE 19 (XIX) Exam 2024 will be administered in AIBE 19 (XIX) 2024 Test Centres nationwide. Candidates should be aware that there will be 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) on the AIBE 19 Question Paper 2024.