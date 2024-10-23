 AIBE 19 Registration Window Closing SOON, Apply Now!
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAIBE 19 Registration Window Closing SOON, Apply Now!

AIBE 19 Registration Window Closing SOON, Apply Now!

The date of AIBE 19 is set for November 24, 2024. On November 18, applicants will be able to download their hall passes.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 03:55 PM IST
article-image
AIBE 19 | Representational Pic

The All India BAR Exam (AIBE) 19 online application period will shortly end, according to the BAR Council of India (BCI). Until October 25, 2024, interested applicants may apply for the test on the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

The date of AIBE 19 is set for November 24, 2024. On November 18, applicants will be able to download their hall passes.

How to apply?

-Check out allindiabarexamination.com, the official website.
-Click the AIBE XIV registration link on the home page.
-Sign up and continue with the application procedure.
-Complete the form, submit it, and pay the charge.
-Print off a copy for your records.

Application fees

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Centre Notifies Appointment Of 5 Advocates As Additional Judges Of Bombay HC
Mumbai: Centre Notifies Appointment Of 5 Advocates As Additional Judges Of Bombay HC
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde Looks To Retain Kopri Seat In Thane With Absence Of Strong Sena UBT Candidate
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde Looks To Retain Kopri Seat In Thane With Absence Of Strong Sena UBT Candidate
Krushna Abhishek Ends Feud With Govinda, Visits His Chi Chi Mama's House After 7 Years: 'Feels Like Completing Vanvaas'
Krushna Abhishek Ends Feud With Govinda, Visits His Chi Chi Mama's House After 7 Years: 'Feels Like Completing Vanvaas'
Tupperware Agrees To $23.5 Million In Cash Sale To Lenders Amid Bankruptcy Struggles: Report
Tupperware Agrees To $23.5 Million In Cash Sale To Lenders Amid Bankruptcy Struggles: Report

The application fees is Rs 3,500 for all candidates who wish to apply for the exam.

Eligibility criteria


Candidates must be enrolled with their respective State Bar Council and possess a 3-year or 5-year LLB degree from an accredited university in order to meet the AIBE 19 Eligibility Criteria 2024. There is no upper age limit to take the AIBE 19 Exam.

Read Also
AIBE 19 Exam 2024 Registration Process Begins; Check Full Schedule Here
article-image

Important dates

Registration process ends - October 25, 2024

Last date of payments through online mode - October 28, 2024

Correction window closes - October 30, 2024

Admit card - November 18, 2024

Exam - November 24, 2024

Application correction window

The authorities have provided a window for implementing any adjustments or editing the information entered in the AIBE 19 application form. No modifications can be made to the AIBE 19 application form once the correction window closes, and the information entered will be used going forward.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PGCIL Trainee Recruitment 2024: Applications Process Starts; Apply at powergrid.in

PGCIL Trainee Recruitment 2024: Applications Process Starts; Apply at powergrid.in

Ashoka University Offers Scholarships For 2025-26 Young India Fellowship; Up To 100% Waiver on...

Ashoka University Offers Scholarships For 2025-26 Young India Fellowship; Up To 100% Waiver on...

AIBE 19 Registration Window Closing SOON, Apply Now!

AIBE 19 Registration Window Closing SOON, Apply Now!

JKSSB Announces Exam Dates For Constable, Stenographer, And Typist Posts

JKSSB Announces Exam Dates For Constable, Stenographer, And Typist Posts

CTET 2024 Application Form Correction Window To End Soon!

CTET 2024 Application Form Correction Window To End Soon!