AIBE 19 Registration Window Closing SOON, Apply Now!

The All India BAR Exam (AIBE) 19 online application period will shortly end, according to the BAR Council of India (BCI). Until October 25, 2024, interested applicants may apply for the test on the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

The date of AIBE 19 is set for November 24, 2024. On November 18, applicants will be able to download their hall passes.

How to apply?



-Check out allindiabarexamination.com, the official website.

-Click the AIBE XIV registration link on the home page.

-Sign up and continue with the application procedure.

-Complete the form, submit it, and pay the charge.

-Print off a copy for your records.

Application fees

The application fees is Rs 3,500 for all candidates who wish to apply for the exam.



Eligibility criteria



Candidates must be enrolled with their respective State Bar Council and possess a 3-year or 5-year LLB degree from an accredited university in order to meet the AIBE 19 Eligibility Criteria 2024. There is no upper age limit to take the AIBE 19 Exam.

Important dates

Registration process ends - October 25, 2024

Last date of payments through online mode - October 28, 2024

Correction window closes - October 30, 2024

Admit card - November 18, 2024

Exam - November 24, 2024

Application correction window



The authorities have provided a window for implementing any adjustments or editing the information entered in the AIBE 19 application form. No modifications can be made to the AIBE 19 application form once the correction window closes, and the information entered will be used going forward.