 AIAPGET Counselling 2024: Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Out, Check On aaccc.gov.in
Candidates who appeared for the AIAPGET 2024 can check their result status on the official website of AACCC, aaccc.gov.in

Aimaan SiddiquiUpdated: Friday, October 25, 2024, 04:18 PM IST
AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has recently released the round 3 counseling results for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2024. Candidates who appeared for the AIAPGET 2024 can check their result status on the official website of AACCC, aaccc.gov.in. Candidates can access and download their result by logging in to their account using the roll number/registration number and password.

How to download AIAPGET 2024 seat allotment letter?

To download the AIAPGET 2024 Seat Allotment Letter, follow these steps:

1. Start by visiting the official AIAPGET portal

2. Click on the “Login” button. Enter your registration number and password to access your account.

3. Once logged in, find the “Seat Allotment” section on your dashboard.

4. Review your seat allotment status to ensure you understand your placement.

5. Locate the option to download the seat allotment letter for future reference and click on the provided link.

6. After downloading, save the document to your device. Make sure to print a hard copy for your records and for use in further admission procedures.

Ensure that all information is accurate and keep the letter handy for any subsequent steps in the admission process.

What next?

Candidates who have been successfully allotted seats during the Round 3 counselling of the AIAPGET 2024 will need to report to their designated colleges between October 25 and October 29, 2024.Following the reporting period, the concerned authorities will conduct a thorough verification of the documents submitted by the selected candidates from October 30 to November 1, 2024.

For those candidates who were not allotted seats in the AIAPGET Round 3 counselling, there is still an opportunity to participate in the stray vacancy round. This round allows unassigned candidates to secure available seats and continue their educational journey.

