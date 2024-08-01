AIAPGET 2024 Results OUT, Check NOW!

AIAPGET 2024 | Pixabay

The AIAPGET 2024 results have been made public by the National Testing Agency. Through the URL on the official website, students who took the AIAPGET 2024 examinations on July 8th can receive their scorecard. The official website has a link to the AIAPGET scorecard.



Applicants are eligible to apply for the admission counselling process if they have passed their AIAPGET exams.

How to check?

Students must go to exams.nta.ac.in, the official website, and log in with their application number and birthdate in order to download the AIAPGET scorecard.

-Check out AIAPGET's official webpage.

-Select the link to the AIAPGET scorecard.

-Enter your application number and birthdate to log in.

-For additional reference, download the AIAPGET scorecard.

AIAPGET 2024



On July 6, 2024, AIAPGET - 2024 was held in the Computer Based Test (CBT) modality for Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Siddha, and Unani. In 100 Cities, 211 Centres hosted the examination. On July 16, the provisional answer key was made available, and on July 18, 2024, the objection window was closed. There were 40123 individuals that enrolled for the exam this year, and 37980 of them candidates took it. According to the available data, 37980 out of the 40123 students that took the AIAPGET exam really showed up.

Of the 2525 answer key challenges that NTA received, 167 were unique. After Subject Experts evaluated these problems, Final Answer Keys were created and utilised to calculate the AIAPGET 2024 outcomes depending on their input.