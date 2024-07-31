UPSC Combined Medical Services 2024 Exam Result Out; Check Your Score Now, Link Here

File Photo

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results of the Combined Medical Services Examination (CMS) 2024. Candidates can check their results on the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in.

The commission has published the roll numbers of the selected candidates. Candidates whose roll numbers are mentioned in the result notification have provisionally qualified for the interview/personality test. These candidates must produce original certificates in support of their claims relating to age, educational qualifications, community reservation, and benchmark disability (if applicable) at the time of the interview/personality test, the commission said.

Further, they have to fill out the detailed application form (DAF), which will be available on upsconline.nic.in in due course of time.

"Important instructions regarding filling up of the DAF and submitting the same online to the Commission will also be made available on the website. The candidates who have been declared successful have to first get themselves registered on the relevant page of the Commission’s website before filling up the online DAF and submit the same online alongwith uploading of the scanned copies of relevant certificates/documents in support of their eligibility, claim for reservation etc," the UPSC said.

Check the UPSC CMS result 2024 here.

The schedule for interviews for candidates who have qualified for the interview round and will fill the detailed application form will be uploaded on the Commission's website later. The exact date for the interview will be intimated through an e-summon letter. No requests for changes in the date and time of the personality test will be entertained under any circumstances.

Read Also UPSC ESE Mains Result 2024 OUT, 630 Candidates Shortlisted For Interview

Marks sheets of candidates who have not qualified for the examination will be published after the final result and will remain available for downloading for 30 days.