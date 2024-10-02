AIAPGET Counselling 2024: Dates Announced, Registration Window Opens

AIAPGET Counselling 2024 | Representative Image

The AIAPGET 2024 counselling dates have been announced by the AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee. Those who passed the admission exam can view the whole timetable in PDF format on the official website, aaccc.gov.in.



October 1, 2024, at 12:00, the registration window opened as per the AIAPGET 2024 counselling timetable. Before the deadline, which is October 6, 2024, eligible applicants may register via the AYUSH online site. The choice filling window, meantime, will open on October 2, 2024.

Important dates:



Round 2 registration - October 1 to 6, 2024

Round 2 choice filling - October 2 to 6, 2024

Round 2 result - October 9, 2024

Round 2 reporting - October 10 to 14, 2024

Verification of Candidates - October 15 to 16, 2024

Application fees

The application fees for candidates applying to AIQG/ AIQGA/ Central/ National Institutes is - for General (UR) and OBC candidates is Rs 2000, for SC/ ST/ PwD candidates is Rs 1000. While, the application fees for candidates applying to Deemed University/ All India Quota Private Institutes is Rs 5000.

Security deposit

Candidates will also have to pay security deposit at the time of admission which will then be refunded. For candidates applying to AIQG/ AIQGA/ Central/ National Institutes the security deposit is Rs 10000. While, for candidates applying to Deemed University/ All India Quota Private Institutes, the security deposit is Rs 50,000.

How to register?

-Visit aaccc.gov.in, the official website.

-Select the available link for AIAPGET counselling registration 2024.

-Finish the registration process and log in.

-Complete the application.

-Pay the money and upload the necessary documents.

-Send in the application and print a copy.