Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2024: Last Chance To Register For Round 1 Today!

Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2024 | Pixabay (Representative Image)

Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling: Registration for the Maharashtra NEET PG Counseling 2024 first phase will finish at 11:59 p.m. today, October 2, 2024, according to the Common Entrance Test (CET) cell. Prior to the registration window closing, eligible candidates must register. The candidates can now access the registration link at medical2024.mahacet.org, the official website.



In order to be admitted to MD and MS programs at a state medical school, candidates who have passed the NEET PG examination typically participate in the counseling procedure. The NEET PG 2024 results were announced on August 23, 2024. October 3, 2024, is the deadline for paying the registration and security fees, which total Rs 3,000 each.

Read Also NEET PG 2024 Merit List OUT For All India 50% Quota Seats

Required Documents

Application Form Copy

Fee Payment Receipt

Candidate's Medical Fitness Certificate

Admit Card Copy

Aadhar Card

PAN Card

Address proof

Voter ID

Minority Certificate (If Applicable)

Disability Certificate (If Applicable)

Internship Certificate

Nationality Certificate of the Candidate

Candidate's Maharashtra Medical Council Registration Certificate, and more

Steps To Register Online (for reference)

Go to medical2024.mahacet.org.

Click on the registration link and fill out the necessary details to create your account.

Use your credentials to log in after successful registration.

Complete the application form with all required information.

Prepare and upload the necessary documents as specified on the site.

Pay the registration fee of Rs 3000 before the deadline of October 3.

Pay the security fee (Rs 25,000 for government colleges; Rs 1 lakh for private colleges) as applicable.

Review all details and submit your application before the closing time.

Save or print the confirmation of your application for future reference.

The registration and security fees have an expiration date of October 3, 2024, and each costs Rs 3000.