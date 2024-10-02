 Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2024: Last Chance To Register For Round 1 Today!
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMaharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2024: Last Chance To Register For Round 1 Today!

Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2024: Last Chance To Register For Round 1 Today!

To register, candidates must have cleared the NEET PG exam. The fee payment deadline is October 3, totaling Rs 3,000 each for registration and security.

Krisha BhattUpdated: Wednesday, October 02, 2024, 04:33 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2024 | Pixabay (Representative Image)

Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling: Registration for the Maharashtra NEET PG Counseling 2024 first phase will finish at 11:59 p.m. today, October 2, 2024, according to the Common Entrance Test (CET) cell. Prior to the registration window closing, eligible candidates must register. The candidates can now access the registration link at medical2024.mahacet.org, the official website.

In order to be admitted to MD and MS programs at a state medical school, candidates who have passed the NEET PG examination typically participate in the counseling procedure. The NEET PG 2024 results were announced on August 23, 2024. October 3, 2024, is the deadline for paying the registration and security fees, which total Rs 3,000 each.

Read Also
NEET PG 2024 Merit List OUT For All India 50% Quota Seats
article-image

Required Documents

Application Form Copy

Fee Payment Receipt

FPJ Shorts
Chopper Which Crashed Killing 3 In Pune Was Booked By NCP For Upcoming Polls & Scheduled To Pick Party Chief Sunil Tatkare Next Day
Chopper Which Crashed Killing 3 In Pune Was Booked By NCP For Upcoming Polls & Scheduled To Pick Party Chief Sunil Tatkare Next Day
Bengaluru: Video Shows BMTC Conductor Thrashing Passenger After Heated Argument On Moving Bus In Shivaji Nagar
Bengaluru: Video Shows BMTC Conductor Thrashing Passenger After Heated Argument On Moving Bus In Shivaji Nagar
'Jaya Ji Ke Sath Kaunse Actor Se Aap Jealous Hote Thhe': Aamir Khan's Question To Amitabh Bachchan On KBC 16 Leaves Actor Speechless
'Jaya Ji Ke Sath Kaunse Actor Se Aap Jealous Hote Thhe': Aamir Khan's Question To Amitabh Bachchan On KBC 16 Leaves Actor Speechless
Tina Ahuja Shares Health Update On Father Govinda After His Bullet Injury: 'Unko Prayer Mein Rakhiye' (VIDEO)
Tina Ahuja Shares Health Update On Father Govinda After His Bullet Injury: 'Unko Prayer Mein Rakhiye' (VIDEO)

Candidate's Medical Fitness Certificate

Admit Card Copy

Aadhar Card

PAN Card

Address proof

Voter ID

Minority Certificate (If Applicable)

Disability Certificate (If Applicable)

Internship Certificate

Nationality Certificate of the Candidate

Candidate's Maharashtra Medical Council Registration Certificate, and more

Steps To Register Online (for reference)

Go to medical2024.mahacet.org.

Click on the registration link and fill out the necessary details to create your account.

Use your credentials to log in after successful registration.

Complete the application form with all required information.

Prepare and upload the necessary documents as specified on the site.

Pay the registration fee of Rs 3000 before the deadline of October 3.

Pay the security fee (Rs 25,000 for government colleges; Rs 1 lakh for private colleges) as applicable.

Review all details and submit your application before the closing time.

Save or print the confirmation of your application for future reference.

The registration and security fees have an expiration date of October 3, 2024, and each costs Rs 3000.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Check Your Scores: UGC NET June 2024 Results To Be Available On Official Websites Soon!

Check Your Scores: UGC NET June 2024 Results To Be Available On Official Websites Soon!

IIT Roorkee Launches Education Ministry-Supported CBDE Program With Ansys For Student Innovation

IIT Roorkee Launches Education Ministry-Supported CBDE Program With Ansys For Student Innovation

AIAPGET Counselling 2024: Dates Announced, Registration Window Opens

AIAPGET Counselling 2024: Dates Announced, Registration Window Opens

Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2024: Last Chance To Register For Round 1 Today!

Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2024: Last Chance To Register For Round 1 Today!

TS LAWCET Counselling 2024: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result OUT

TS LAWCET Counselling 2024: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result OUT