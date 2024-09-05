 NEET PG 2024 Merit List OUT For All India 50% Quota Seats
NEET PG 2024 Merit List OUT For All India 50% Quota Seats

State agencies would handle state quota NEET PG counselling, while the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will handle counselling for all India quota seats at mcc.nic.in.

Updated: Thursday, September 05, 2024, 11:19 AM IST
article-image
NEET PG 2024 | NBEMS

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2024 merit list has been made public by the National Board of Examination In Medical Sciences (NBEMS). For admission to MD, MS, Postgraduate Diploma, Post-MBBS DNB, and direct six-year DrNB programs, the cut-off scores and merit list have been released. Candidates can download the All India 50% Quota Scorecard till September 10, 2024.

State agencies would handle state quota NEET PG counselling, while the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will handle counselling for all India quota seats at mcc.nic.in.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for counselling, aspirants from the General and EWS categories must receive at least a 50% score on the NEET PG exam. To pass the exam, students from the SC, ST, and OBC categories must earn at least 40% of the possible marks.

How to check?

-Go to either natboard.ecu.in or nbe.edu.in, the official website.
-Select the tab for NEET-PG 2024.

-Select the link to view the NEET PG 2024 merit list.
-Enter your password and registration ID to log in.
-The screen will display the list.
-Download the file and print a copy for your records.

Next Monday, the board is anticipated to announce the counselling program. There will probably be three rounds to the admissions process, and then an online stray vacancy mop-up round.

For 50% of the AIQ (All India Quota) seats at government, private, and government-aided medical institutions, the Medical Counselling Committee, or MCC, will conduct NEET PG 2024 counselling.

NEET PG 2024

On August 11, there were two shifts of the medical entrance exam for admission to the MD, MS, DNB, and Diploma programs at 416 locations in 170 cities. August 23 saw the announcement of the results.

