 MCC NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 2 Registration Process To Begin Today; Check Fees, Security Deposit & Required Documents
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMCC NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 2 Registration Process To Begin Today; Check Fees, Security Deposit & Required Documents

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 2 Registration Process To Begin Today; Check Fees, Security Deposit & Required Documents

The deadline to apply for the MCC NEET UG counselling round is September 10, 2024, according to the program. September 6 will mark the start of the choice filling and locking facility, and it will expire on September 10, 2024.

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, September 05, 2024, 08:42 AM IST
article-image
MCC NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 2 Registration Process To Begin Today | Representative image

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024 counselling registration process for round 2 will begin today, September 5, by the Medical Counselling Committee. By accessing the official website, mcc.nic.in, interested and qualified applicants can complete the MCC NEET UG 2024 round 2 counselling registration form.

The deadline to apply for the counselling round is September 10, 2024, according to the program. September 6 will mark the start of the choice filling and locking facility, and it will expire on September 10, 2024.

How to apply?


-Go to mcc.nic.in, the official website of MCC.
-Select the registration link for MCC NEET UG Counselling 2024 Round 2, which is accessible on the homepage.
-After entering your registration information, click "Submit."
-After that, sign into the account.
-Complete the application and send in the application fee.
-Press the submit button to download the page.
-For future reference, keep a physical copy of the same.

FPJ Shorts
Hyundai Creta Knight Edition Priced at Rs 14.51 Lakh in India: Everything You Need to Know
Hyundai Creta Knight Edition Priced at Rs 14.51 Lakh in India: Everything You Need to Know
NEET PG 2024 Merit List OUT For All India 50% Quota Seats
NEET PG 2024 Merit List OUT For All India 50% Quota Seats
Nida Dar Trolled By Fans For Congratulating India on T20 World Cup Win, Wishes Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Happy Retirement Two Months Late
Nida Dar Trolled By Fans For Congratulating India on T20 World Cup Win, Wishes Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Happy Retirement Two Months Late
Ricky Pond & Son Visit India, Dance With Mumbai Cop Amol Kamble In Viral Video
Ricky Pond & Son Visit India, Dance With Mumbai Cop Amol Kamble In Viral Video

Important Dates

The dates of the seat allocation processing are September 11–September 12, 2024. The results of the seat allocation will be shown on September 13, 2024. Applicants have from September 14 to September 20, 2024, to report to or join the designated institute. September 21–September 22, 2024, is when the institutes sharing the MCC data will verify the combined candidate data.

Fees & Security Deposit

Read Also
7 Easy Ways To Ace Competitive Exams: JEE, NEET, CAT & More
article-image

In order to apply for a medical, dental, or bachelor of science nursing seat, candidates must pay two types of fees:

The refunded security payment is ₹2,00,000 and the deemed university cost is ₹5000.

Similarly, the application costs for the 15% All India Quota, Central Universities (DU, AMU, BHU, and Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi), AFMC& ESI, All AIIMS, JIPMER, and B.Sc. Nursing are ₹100 for UR/EWS candidates and Rs. 500 for SC/ST, OBC, PwD, and UR candidates.

Refundable security amount is Rs. 10,000 for UR/EWS applicants and Rs. 5,000 for SC/ST/OBC/PwD candidates.

Required Documents:

-NEET UG 2024 admit card

-NEET 2024 scorecard

-Class 10 certificate and marksheet

-Class 12 certificate and marksheet

-ID proof

-Eight passport size photographs

-Provisional allotment letter

-Caste certificate (if applicable)

-PwD certificate (if applicable)

-EWS certificate (if applicable)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NEET PG 2024 Merit List OUT For All India 50% Quota Seats

NEET PG 2024 Merit List OUT For All India 50% Quota Seats

US: 4 People Killed, 9 Injured After 14-Year-Old Boy Opens Fire At Apalachee High School In Georgia;...

US: 4 People Killed, 9 Injured After 14-Year-Old Boy Opens Fire At Apalachee High School In Georgia;...

PM Modi Extends Greetings On Occasion Of Teachers Day 2024

PM Modi Extends Greetings On Occasion Of Teachers Day 2024

21-Year-Old Dies By Suicide In Kota, Had Enrolled In NEET Coaching Only A Week Back; 14th Case So...

21-Year-Old Dies By Suicide In Kota, Had Enrolled In NEET Coaching Only A Week Back; 14th Case So...

IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2024 Result Declared; Check Here

IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2024 Result Declared; Check Here