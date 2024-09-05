MCC NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 2 Registration Process To Begin Today; Check Fees, Security Deposit & Required Documents

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 2 Registration Process To Begin Today | Representative image

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024 counselling registration process for round 2 will begin today, September 5, by the Medical Counselling Committee. By accessing the official website, mcc.nic.in, interested and qualified applicants can complete the MCC NEET UG 2024 round 2 counselling registration form.

The deadline to apply for the counselling round is September 10, 2024, according to the program. September 6 will mark the start of the choice filling and locking facility, and it will expire on September 10, 2024.

How to apply?



-Go to mcc.nic.in, the official website of MCC.

-Select the registration link for MCC NEET UG Counselling 2024 Round 2, which is accessible on the homepage.

-After entering your registration information, click "Submit."

-After that, sign into the account.

-Complete the application and send in the application fee.

-Press the submit button to download the page.

-For future reference, keep a physical copy of the same.

Important Dates



The dates of the seat allocation processing are September 11–September 12, 2024. The results of the seat allocation will be shown on September 13, 2024. Applicants have from September 14 to September 20, 2024, to report to or join the designated institute. September 21–September 22, 2024, is when the institutes sharing the MCC data will verify the combined candidate data.

Fees & Security Deposit

In order to apply for a medical, dental, or bachelor of science nursing seat, candidates must pay two types of fees:



The refunded security payment is ₹2,00,000 and the deemed university cost is ₹5000.



Similarly, the application costs for the 15% All India Quota, Central Universities (DU, AMU, BHU, and Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi), AFMC& ESI, All AIIMS, JIPMER, and B.Sc. Nursing are ₹100 for UR/EWS candidates and Rs. 500 for SC/ST, OBC, PwD, and UR candidates.



Refundable security amount is Rs. 10,000 for UR/EWS applicants and Rs. 5,000 for SC/ST/OBC/PwD candidates.

Required Documents:

-NEET UG 2024 admit card

-NEET 2024 scorecard

-Class 10 certificate and marksheet

-Class 12 certificate and marksheet

-ID proof

-Eight passport size photographs

-Provisional allotment letter

-Caste certificate (if applicable)

-PwD certificate (if applicable)

-EWS certificate (if applicable)