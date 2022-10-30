e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAfter MBBS in Hindi, professional courses in Gujarati, Education Ministry pitches Bharatiya Bhasha Diwas

After MBBS in Hindi, professional courses in Gujarati, Education Ministry pitches Bharatiya Bhasha Diwas

The notice, issued by UGC on the basis of MOE's recommendation also talked about creating an encouraging environment for everyone to learn more Indian languages apart from their mother tongues.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 30, 2022, 03:56 PM IST
article-image
Representational image |
Follow us on

New Delhi: Ministry of Education has now suggested observing Bharatiya Bhasha Diwas on December 11 of every year, according to a notice released by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The notice has been addressed by Rajnish Jain to Vice Chancellors and Principals of all institutes.

 “The National Education Policy (NEP) -2020 emphasizes on promoting projects/activities for students where they can learn about the unity of most of the major Indian languages, starting with their common phonetic scripts, their common grammatical structures, their origins and sources of vocabularies from Sanskrit and other classical languages, as well as their rich inter-influences and differences," the notice by UGC stated.

The announcement of Bharatiya Bhasha Diwas comes as Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled India's first three Hindi MBBS textbooks in Madhya Pradesh and the state government in BJP-led Gujarat making the decision to create a committee for Gujarati language content for engineering, medical and other professional courses.

Read Also
MBA most popular online course, followed by BBA, BCA: UGC
article-image

The notice also talked about creating an encouraging environment for everyone to learn more Indian languages apart from their mother tongues.

Bharatiya Bhasha Diwas, which will be celebrated on December 11, is going to be observed on the birth anniversary of Tamil writer and poet, and one of the pioneers of modern Tamil poetry, Subramania Bharati.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

After MBBS in Hindi, professional courses in Gujarati, Education Ministry pitches Bharatiya Bhasha...

After MBBS in Hindi, professional courses in Gujarati, Education Ministry pitches Bharatiya Bhasha...

India's working professionals, graduates set to benefit from Hong Kong visa policy

India's working professionals, graduates set to benefit from Hong Kong visa policy

Somalia: 100 killed, 300 injured in car bomb attacks targeting education ministry

Somalia: 100 killed, 300 injured in car bomb attacks targeting education ministry

13 states, 3 UTs sign MOU with Education Ministry for upgradation to Modi govt scheme

13 states, 3 UTs sign MOU with Education Ministry for upgradation to Modi govt scheme

ITBP Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

ITBP Recruitment 2022: How to Apply