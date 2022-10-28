MBA most popular online course, followed by BBA, BCA: UGC

Representational image |

New Delhi: According to data provided by UGC Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar, the Master of Business Administration (MBA) is the most popular online course, followed by the Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA). A total of 28,956 students signed up for the Masters of Business Administration (MBA) programme, followed by 13,764 BBA students, 5,430 MCA students, 5,166 BCA students, and 4,028 BA students. Candidates from both India and outside are included in the data.

The number of students enrolling in online courses increased between 2020–21 and 2021–22, according to UGC data. In 2021–22, 72,400 students enrolled, a significant rise from the 25,905 students in 2020–21.

Online programmes offer a window of opportunity to many students who are unable to physically enrol in a college or university, according to UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar. However, the UGC chairman predicted that once the National Digital University and flexible online education laws are announced, things would take up even more.

Students can get top-notch education through the online programme to advance their skills and knowledge. Mr. Kumar stated that in order to develop compelling digital content and connect with students using the expanding internet availability, it is imperative that we take use of contemporary digital technologies.

Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Delhi have the most students enrolled in online programmes, according to UGC data. Guyana, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Nepal, Saudi Arabia, and the United States are the top nations with international students as part of the online programmes.