 ADRE Grade 3 Exam 2024: Result Out Soon At assam.gov.in; Check Updates Here
There were two stages of the recruiting exam for 7,650 grade 3 positions across the state government.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Saturday, November 23, 2024, 04:45 PM IST
ADRE Grade 3 Exam 2024 | Representative Image

The grade 3 Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) results are awaited. The test was administered in September by the State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC). Candidates can view the ADRE grade 3 results at slrcg3.sebaonline.org and assam.gov.in after they are announced.

How to check?

-The website is slrcg3.sebaonline.org.
-On your home page, click the link to view the ADRE grade 3 results.
-Put in your login information.
-Send it in and view the outcome online.

What is ADRE Grade 3 exam?

The ADRE Grade 3 exam is a recruitment examination conducted by the Indian Railways for the position of Assistant Data Retrieval Expert (ADRE) Grade 3.

The exam pattern consists of a 2-hour written examination with 100-150 multiple-choice questions, covering topics such as Computer Science, Information Technology, and Data Retrieval. The selection process involves a written examination, followed by a skill test or interview, and finally, document verification and medical examination. Candidates must prepare thoroughly to secure a position in the Indian Railways, as the exam is highly competitive.

