SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: Apply For 169 Assistant Manager Posts By December 12; Apply At sbi.co.in

SBI SCO Recruitment 2024 | Image: State Bank of India (Representative)

The State Bank of India is accepting applications for Specialist Cadre Officer positions. Candidates who meet the requirements can apply online at sbi.co.in, SBI's official website. 169 Assistant Manager positions throughout the company will be filled by this hiring campaign. The registration period will run from November 22, 2024, until December 12, 2024.

Vacancy details:

Assistant Manager (Engineer- Civil): 42 posts

Assistant Manager (Engineer- Electrical): 25 posts

Assistant Manager (Engineer- Fire): 101 posts

Assistant Manager (Engineer- Civil): 1 post

Eligibility criteria:

A bachelor's degree in civil engineering with at least 60% from an accredited university or institution is required for the position of assistant manager (civil engineer).

A bachelor's degree in electrical engineering with at least 60% from an accredited university or institution is required for the position of assistant manager (electrical engineer).

B.E. (Fire) from National Fire Service College (NFSC) Nagpur or B.E./B. Tech (Safety & Fire Engineering) are prerequisites for the position of Assistant Manager (Fire Engineer).

A minimum of three years of experience as a Station Officer or equivalent position in a City Fire Brigade, State Fire Brigade, In-Charge Fire Officer in Corporates / Big Industrial Complex, or as a Fire Officer in State Govt Institutions / PSUs is required, as is a B.E. or B. Tech. (Fire Technology & Safety Engineering) or equivalent four-year degree in Fire Safety from a UGC-recognized University or AICTE-approved institution, or a Graduate of Institution of Fire Engineers (India / UK) or Divisional Officers course from NFSC, Nagpur.

Age requirement: 21 years old

Maximum Age: 40 years for fire engineers and 30 years for civil and electrical engineers

Age Relaxation: In accordance with Government of India regulations, candidates in the reserved category would, when appropriate, be granted a relaxation in the upper age limit.

Application Fee:

General Category: Rs. 750/-

SC, ST, PWD: Rs. 0/-

How to apply for SBI SCO position:

Visit the official website at bank.sbi/web/careers/current-openings.

Click the Apply Online Link after searching for "RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICERS ON CONTRACTUAL BASIS."

Enter your details login information.

Enter all of your personal information and attach all necessary documents.

Only the Unreserved Category is eligible for the application fee, which must be paid.

Candidates must confirm that they have entered accurate information in each application area before submitting their applications.

Send in your application, then print it off for your records.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website to know more details update.