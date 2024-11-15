SBI SO Recruitment 2024: Admit Card Out For Assistant Manager Exam

SBI SCO Recruitment 2024 | Image: State Bank of India (Representative)

The Assistant Manager (System) online test SBI SO Admit Card 2024 was made available on November 14, 2024. The official website, bank.sbi/web/careers, is where candidates who applied for the Assistant Manager job in the SBI Specialist Officer recruitment can download their admit cards. The date of the exam is November 23, 2024.

How to download?

-Visit bank.sbi/web/careers, the official website.

-Go to the area with the most recent announcements.

-Click the link to download the call letter for the examination.

Enter your login information.

-The admit card will then show up on your device.

-Save the SBI SO Call Letter for future use after downloading it.

In addition to bringing a valid photo ID evidence (original and photocopy) to the exam location, candidates must attach a recent passport-sized photo to their admit card.

The official SBI website provides online access to the SBI SO admit card, also known as the call letter. Important information including the candidate's name, registration number, exam location, hours, and particular instructions for the day of the test are included in this call letter.