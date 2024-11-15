 SBI SO Recruitment 2024: Admit Card Out For Assistant Manager Exam
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationSBI SO Recruitment 2024: Admit Card Out For Assistant Manager Exam

SBI SO Recruitment 2024: Admit Card Out For Assistant Manager Exam

In addition to bringing a valid photo ID evidence (original and photocopy) to the exam location, candidates must attach a recent passport-sized photo to their admit card.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Friday, November 15, 2024, 01:28 PM IST
article-image
SBI SCO Recruitment 2024 | Image: State Bank of India (Representative)

The Assistant Manager (System) online test SBI SO Admit Card 2024 was made available on November 14, 2024. The official website, bank.sbi/web/careers, is where candidates who applied for the Assistant Manager job in the SBI Specialist Officer recruitment can download their admit cards. The date of the exam is November 23, 2024.

How to download?

-Visit bank.sbi/web/careers, the official website.
-Go to the area with the most recent announcements.
-Click the link to download the call letter for the examination.
Enter your login information.
-The admit card will then show up on your device.
-Save the SBI SO Call Letter for future use after downloading it.

Read Also
SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: Registration Window Extended Till October 14 For 1497 Vacancies; Direct...
article-image

In addition to bringing a valid photo ID evidence (original and photocopy) to the exam location, candidates must attach a recent passport-sized photo to their admit card.

FPJ Shorts
PM Modi Criticises Uddhav Thackeray For Surrendering Shiv Sena's Autonomy To Congress
PM Modi Criticises Uddhav Thackeray For Surrendering Shiv Sena's Autonomy To Congress
RRB ALP 2024: City Intimation Slip Released; Admit Card To Be Out Soon!
RRB ALP 2024: City Intimation Slip Released; Admit Card To Be Out Soon!
Maharashtra: Schools To Stay Closed For 3 Days In November, Check Why
Maharashtra: Schools To Stay Closed For 3 Days In November, Check Why
Festival of Australia Connects Indian Students with Top Australian Universities
Festival of Australia Connects Indian Students with Top Australian Universities

The official SBI website provides online access to the SBI SO admit card, also known as the call letter. Important information including the candidate's name, registration number, exam location, hours, and particular instructions for the day of the test are included in this call letter.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2024: Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result OUT

Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2024: Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result OUT

RRB ALP 2024: City Intimation Slip Released; Admit Card To Be Out Soon!

RRB ALP 2024: City Intimation Slip Released; Admit Card To Be Out Soon!

Maharashtra: Schools To Stay Closed For 3 Days In November, Check Why

Maharashtra: Schools To Stay Closed For 3 Days In November, Check Why

Festival of Australia Connects Indian Students with Top Australian Universities

Festival of Australia Connects Indian Students with Top Australian Universities

SBI SO Recruitment 2024: Admit Card Out For Assistant Manager Exam

SBI SO Recruitment 2024: Admit Card Out For Assistant Manager Exam