 SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: Registration Window Extended Till October 14 For 1497 Vacancies; Direct Link To Apply Inside
SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: Registration Window Extended Till October 14 For 1497 Vacancies; Direct Link To Apply Inside

Candidates who meet the criteria can apply for managerial positions via SBI's official website, sbi.co.in.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Saturday, October 05, 2024, 10:46 AM IST
article-image
SBI SCO Recruitment 2024 | Representative Image

The deadline for online applications for the jobs of Specialist Officer, advertised under advertisement number CRPD/SCO/2024-25/16, has been extended by the State Bank of India (SBI). The most recent notice states that October 14 is the new deadline for application submissions.

Candidates who meet the criteria can apply for managerial positions via SBI's official website, sbi.co.in. The application deadline was earlier set for October 4, 2024.

The organisation will fill 1497 vacancies for Specialist Officers through this recruitment.

Vacancy details:

Deputy Manager (Systems):

-Project Management & Delivery: 187 posts

-Infra Support & Cloud Operations: 412 posts

-Networking Operations: 80 posts

-IT Architect: 27 posts

-Information Security: 7 posts

Assistant Manager (System): 784 posts

Application fees

SBI PO Notification 2024: Probationary Officers Recruitment Notification To Be Out Soon, Check Here
The application fees for General, OBC, and EWS candidates is Rs 750 while SC, ST, and PwBD candidates need not pay any application fees.

How to apply?

-Go to sbi.co.in, the official SBI website.
-Select the careers option from the homepage.
-The SBI SCO link will need to be clicked by candidates on a new page that opens.
-There will be a drop-down window that appears with the link to apply online.
-Click it to sign up for an account.
-After that, complete the application and upload the necessary files.
-Complete the fee payment.
-Press submit.
-For future reference, keep a physical copy of the same.

Important dates

Online registration begins - September 14, 2024

Registration period ends - October 14, 2024

Online fee payment - September 14, 2024 till October 14, 2024

Last date to edit application details - October 14, 2024

Last date to print application form - October 29, 2024

