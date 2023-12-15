Admit Cards For Chartered Accountancy Foundation Exam Released By ICAI CA

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially released the admit cards for the CA Foundation Exam scheduled for December 2023. Candidates who have registered for the examination can now access and download their admit cards from the official website at eservice.icai.org.

To obtain the admit card, candidates need to follow a straightforward process:

Head to eservices.icai.org, which is the designated platform for all exam-related activities.

Look for the specific link that reads 'To Download Admit Card for Foundation Exam December 2023' on the landing page. Click on this link to proceed.

Upon clicking, you will be redirected to the 'DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOUNDATION EXAM ENROLLMENT (DECEMBER 2023)' page.

Input your registration number and password in the YYYY-MM-DD format. Click on 'Download Admit Card' to retrieve your document.

After successfully downloading the admit card, carefully review all the provided information for accuracy.

It is advisable to take a printout well in advance of the examination day.

The CA Foundation Exam 2023 is organized in two phases, comprising papers in four different categories. Paper 1 and Paper 2, both held from 2 pm to 5 pm, follow a subjective format. On the other hand, Paper 3 and Paper 4 adopt an objective-type structure. The entire exam carries a total of 400 marks, with each paper contributing 100 marks. Notably, candidates should be cautious about negative markings, as one-fourth of a mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer. The examination is conducted offline, emphasizing the traditional pen-and-paper format.