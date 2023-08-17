ICAI Reschedules CA Foundation December 2023 Exams; CA Intermediate and Final Exams Remain Unchanged | icai.org

The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) has announced a rescheduling of the CA Foundation December 2023 exam dates. The CA Foundation exams will now take place on December 31, January 2, 4, and 6, 2024, due to unavoidable circumstances.

The official ICAI website states, "Due to unavoidable circumstances, ICAI Foundation Course Examinations - December 2023 have been re-scheduled to 31st December 2023, 2nd, 4th and 6th January 2024 in place of 24th, 26th, 28th and 30th December 2023."

However, there is no change in the schedule for the CA intermediate and final examinations for 2023. The CA Intermediate exams will be held from November 2 to November 8 for Group 1, while Group 2 exams will take place on November 10, 13, 15, and 17. Similarly, the CA Final exams are scheduled for November 1 to November 7 for group 1, and November 9 to November 16 for group 2.

The registration process for CA Foundation has already commenced on the official website, icai.org. Aspiring candidates have until August 23 to apply for the ICAI CA exams 2023. Those submitting the CA online application form with a late fee of Rs 600 can do so until August 30. From September 1 to 7, applicants who have completed the CA Foundation, intermediate, and final exam forms will have the opportunity to make necessary edits to their applications.

In addition, the ICAI has announced that students who have cleared either group of intermediate examinations under the old scheme will be permitted to opt for three years of practical training, with the latest deadline set for September 30.

