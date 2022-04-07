Admissions soar as Covid-19 declines in Kota, over 80k students reach Kota for admissions

Kota: With the Covid-19 pandemic on the decline, the Kota coaching is once again buzzing with student admission activities. Around 80000 students have already arrived in Kota for admissions to various coaching institutes, with a total of 1.50 lakh students expected to arrive this year.

The Covid-19 pandemic had adversely affected Kota's coaching due to restrictions for offline classes and successive lockdowns, but now that Covid-19 has subsided, the coaching city is back on track.

With the start of April, the campuses of Kota's coaching institutes are witnessing a rush of students and their parents for admissions into courses for JEE and NEET preparation.

Orientation sessions for NEET and JEE aspirants are being held by the coaching institutes' directors and academic gurus. Allen Career Institute organises daily orientation sessions for students during which academic gurus/directors share suggestions and success mantras for JEE/NEET success with the students. Allen intends to hold 14 orientation sessions this week.

Similar orientation sessions are being held at Motion Education, Resonance Institute, and other coaching institutes in the coaching capital city Kota. Director of Motion Education, Nitin Vijayvargiya is leading the orientation sessions in which students are advised to maintain balance in their daily life while preparing for the competitive examinations. According to him, most of the students coming to Kota are from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi, Punjab, Jammu, and Kashmir, Haryana, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and others.

Sources have also revealed that nearly 80k students have reached Kota for admissions in the coaching institutes Kota. Academicians and Kota coaching experts are expecting the arrival of over 1.50 lakh students to Kota for coaching in the current academic session this year.

Students are also excited for the start of a new academic session as they had to mostly study in online mode instead of offline mode. "I had heard of the Kota coaching in the past, but now I am thrilled to be a part of the Kota coaching," said Vinit Shukla (18) of Agra. "My JEE preparation classes will begin on April 6th," he added.

Another student, Vaibhavi Jangid (19) of Dholpur, Rajasthan said, "I came to Kota with the dream of cracking NEET, so I made a vow to fulfill that dream."

Meanwhile, the Kota district administration is hard at work creating a stress-free environment for aspirants in Kota. The district administration is preparing guidelines for the regulation of hostel and coaching institute fees on the instructions of the Kota district collector, Harimohan Meena

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 05:20 PM IST