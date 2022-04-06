Rajasthan Technical University Kota donates Rs.51 lakhs to the Governor's Relief Fund

Kota: In the public interest, Rajasthan Technical University (RTU) Kota made provision of Rs 2 crores for social causes, Covid-19 vaccination, and other arrangements during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Previously, a grant of one crore rupees was made available in the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for vaccination, and a total of 50 lakh rupees was made available to the Medical College Kota for oxygen and other sporadic arrangements.

RTU Kota Vice-Chancellor, RA Gupta, stated that the draft of the remaining grant amount of 51 lakh rupees was handed over to the Rajasthan Governor and Chancellor of RTU Kota, Kalraj Mishra, for the Governor's Relief Fund.

With the above grant amount, the general public will be able to get rid of the problems arising out of Covid.

Governor thanked the Vice-Chancellor and the entire management of RTU Kota for the donation to Governor's relief fund.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 01:00 PM IST