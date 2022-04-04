West Bengal: Vice-Chancellor Mohammad Ali says doesn’t want to return to Aliah University after being verbally abused

Kolkata: Aliah University Vice-Chancellor Mohammad Ali said that he doesn’t want to return to the University but wants to rejoin Jadavpur University.

Talking to the media, Ali said that he failed as a teacher for which such an incident happened.

“I don’t want to return to Aliah University after such a shameful incident. I completely failed as a teacher. I want to rejoin Jadavpur University," said Ali.

The Vice-Chancellor of the Aliah University also claimed that he had called the police when the incident happened and also that despite assurance the police didn’t turn up.

It can be noted that on Saturday evening a video showing VC of Aliah University Prof. Mohammad Ali being threatened and abused by Giasuddin Mondal, the former student leader, went viral. After several hours, on Sunday afternoon, Mondal was arrested.

Mondal was heard saying that he is not afraid of the police and raised objections to the selection of students for a doctoral course.

Mondal, who was arrested by Techno City police in the New Town area on Sunday, had spent 10 days in judicial custody three years ago following a police complaint.

TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said that Mondal was suspended from TMCP three years back and doesn’t have any connection with TMC.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that the one who had abused the VC has been arrested.

“Is the VC of Visva Bharati arrested? The TMC government will take strict action in the Aliah incident. The Governor is sitting only to malign the TMC government,” said Mamat.

It can be recalled that VC of Visva Bharati University, Bidyut Chakraborty had on several occasions got at loggerheads with students of the varsity and also with the state government.

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 08:57 PM IST