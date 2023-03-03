Admission for next academic session at Jamia Millia Islamia to begin from April 12

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) | IANS

New Delhi: The academic calendar of the Central University, Jamia Millia Islamia is released by the registrar office in an official notification for the year 2023-24. As per the schedule, the admission process for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes will begin on April 12 till July 31 2023.

Commencement of classes for the fresh batches will be from 1 August 2023. whereas 2 and 3 August is scheduled for Induction program.

Semester exams will be conducted between December 1 and 15. The university will remain closed for students during the winter vacation from December 15 2023 to January 12, 2024.

The even semester will begin on January 15 and exams will be held between May 1 and 15, 2024. The university will have next academic summer vacation from May 16 2024 to July 15 2024.



Professor Nazim Hussain Jafri signed the official Notice.

Click on this link to see the entire schedule for 2023-24 session: https://www.jmi.ac.in/upload/advertisement/notice_academiccalendar_2023_2024.pdf