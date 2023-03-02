e-Paper Get App
Delhi: Man threatens Jamia students celebrating Holi on campus, others chant 'Allah-u-Akbar'; video viral

The program was organised by the Youth United for Vision and Action (YUVA) chapter of the university.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 02, 2023, 06:55 PM IST
Delhi: Man threatens Jamia students celebrating Holi on campus, others chant 'Allah-u-Akbar'; video viral | Screengrab

In viral videos claimed to be from the Jamia Milia Islamia University in Delhi, a man was seen threatening students celebrating holi while others were screaming Naara-E-Takbir and Allah-u-Akbar.

The videos were posted by Megh Updates, a Twitter user. It showed a group threatening students who were celebrating Holi.

"You come drunk here and apply colours on our women..you don't feel ashamed about it," the man is being heard in one of the videos.

The post by the Twitter user, showed an Instagram user had slammed those celebrating the festival. The post by the user said, "Sahih Hadiths suggest that it is not allowed to participate in the festivals of disbelievers. When Hindus in India are oppressing Muslims and burning them alive just because they eat beef, still you'd want to "celebrate" it with them? "

A program was organised by the Youth United for Vision and Action (YUVA) chapter of the university. YUVA is a youth based- youth run pedestal upon which the effigy of Academic, Social and Cultural endeavors are carried out. A large number of students had joined this programme and played Holi with colors.

