Academicians are outraged with this job profile that offers only ₹300 to 'Special Lecturers'

Mumbai: A job listed by West Bengal's Bankura University has managed to irk several researchers and academicians on Twitter as the varsity is offering only ₹300 for the post of a 'Special Lecturer'.

The university is recruiting for its Physics Departments and wants a minimum qualification of MSc in Physics with NET or Ph.D., as per a circular released by the registrar at Bankura University.

The varsity's low pay scale despite sophisticated academic requirements has outraged many research fellows and professors on Twitter.

Netizens stated that those recruited at Bankura University stand to earn only 4,800 INR per month, while other said that their house helpers and maids earned more than this.

"Pure science is doomed so do innovation and research. Same situation was then and now, fortunately, or unfortunately, i moved to Corporate sector in 2007," wrote a Twitter user.

While another tweeted, "Maids, labourers, drivers earn more in hourly basis work. After this, we ask why our education quality is bad!!!!!! "

The notice released by Bankura goes on to state that the recruitment does not guarantee a permanant position at the varsity and no Travelling Allowance or Dearness Allowance (TA/DA) will be given to applicants.

