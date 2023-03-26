IIT Indore, German University come together for bilateral research 

IIT Indore | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Technology Indore (IITI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Julius-Maximilians University Wurzburg (JMU) to establish and expand academic cooperation between the two institutions.

This MoU will promote bilateral research and academic cooperation, joint programmes and student and faculty exchange.

“The two institutions will have common areas of cooperation which include student training by coordinated training courses, exchange of students, exchange of academic staff, exchange of scientific, educational and scholarly materials, exchange of information in substantive educational and research programmes, conferences, seminars and collaborate to develop special projects including joint research & training activities,” a press release issued by IIT Indore said.

The MoU was signed by IIT Indore director Professor Suhas S Joshi and Julius-Maximilians University president Prof Paul Pauli lately, in Wurzburg, Germany. The delegation from IIT Indore also included Prof IA Palani, Prof Devendra Deshmukh, Prof Avinash Sonawane and Prof Raghunath Sahoo.

Julius-Maximilians-Universität Würzburg (JMU) is one of the oldest and largest universities in

Germany, which hosts over 28,000 students. Fourteen Nobel laureates and many eminent scholars and scientists have conducted research and taught at JMU. Prof Wilhelm Conrad Röntgen has been awarded the first Noble prize in Physic in 1901 for his discovery of X-rays from JMU.