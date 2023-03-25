Mumbai: IIT Bombay's report confirms 'no cracks' in Shivling at Babulnath Temple

File

The Trustees of Shree Babulnath Mandir on Friday informed that the report made by IIT Bombay confirms there are no cracks in the Shivling.

The trustees had appointed IIT Bombay to Inspect and report regarding the damage caused to the Shivling and give recommendations based on the Scientific findings.

IIT Bombay physically visited and examined Shivling as well as perused the photographs of Shivling and have found no crack in Shivling. IIT Bombay took samples of various articles which are offered to the deity and tested those articles to establish presence of leachable elements which might cause deterioration of Shivling In long run.

The report's findings stated that:

"The offerings used for worshipping the Idols of Lord Shiva and Lord Ganesha (constituents being granite and marble rock, respectively) that are acidic and saline in nature would, after a perlod of time,lead to their subsequent wear and tear (cracking and spalling) due to numerous wetting and drying cycles. Higher amblent humidity levels would aggravate abrasion,erosion and micro fissure formation and facilitate entry of the chemicals Into the Idols, leading to their severe weathering.

If contaminated materials used as offerings are permitted shivling and other idols might wear and tear over prolonged duration. It has been observed that, as on date,neither these idols nor Shivling are cracked but have undergone excessive wear and tear."

The report has made certain recommendations for preservation and longevity of Shivling like the offerings having leachable elements be stopped to ensure long life of Idols. The usage of cow milk should be restricted. The quantity of Jal being offered be reduced.

"The trustees are studying the recommendations and will shortly announce the way to Implement the same. Till then the existing system shall continue. We thank all the devotees for their cooperation and hope that they will continue to cooperate," the statement from Shree Babulnath Mandir trust said.