Youth for India fellowship; SBI foundation starts application process

State Bank of India Foundation has invited applications for the 11th edition of the Youth for India Fellowship. Candidates can apply at youthforindia.org.

Duration:

The 13-month fellowship provides a framework for educated urban youth professionals as well as freshers to join hands and foster change with rural communities and NGOs across 17 states.

Eligibility:

Applicants must be citizens of India, overseas citizens of India or citizens of Bhutan and Nepal.

Age criterion:

Candidate must be between 21 to 34 years of age.

The SBI Youth for India Fellowship works on 12 thematic areas:

Health, Rural Livelihood, Food Security, Environmental Protection, Education, Water, Technology, Women’s Empowerment, Self-Governance, Social Entrepreneurship, Traditional Craft and Alternate Energy. Fellows can work on one of these twelve areas as per their interest.

“The SBI Youth for India program aims to fill the gap that exists between urban youth’s aspiration to contribute to the development sector and experience rural reality, as also supplement the lack of qualified human resources with diverse educational and professional backgrounds in the NGOs working at the grassroots level. The 13-month long Fellowship provides an active framework for the Youth to come up with sustainable development solutions for rural development and capacity building in multiple ways,” said Sanjay Prakash, Managing Director & CEO, SBI Foundation.

State Bank of India Foundation is the Corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of State Bank Group.