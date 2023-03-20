 SIDBI Grade A result 2023 out; Click here to download result
Small Industries Development Bank of India conducted SIDBI Grade A written exam for the post of Assistant Manager ‘Grade-A’ in General Stream. The next stage of the recruitment process will be interview round. The call letter for the same will be available soon on the official website.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, March 20, 2023, 06:10 PM IST
SIDBI has released the Grade A Result for Online written Exam | File

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has released the SIDBI Grade A result for the online written Exam on 17th March, 2023 on their official website at sidbi.in.

SIDBI Grade A exam was conducted on 28th January 2023 at various exam centers across the country and the result for the post of Assistant Manager Grade A has been declared.

Steps to check result for SIDBI Grade A 2023

Go to the official website of the SIDBI at sidbi.in/en/careers

Under Information tab click on Result of written examination

A pdf will appear in front of the screen or Download the Pdf in your system.

Check your Roll no. in the pdf

To download the pdf directly click here

