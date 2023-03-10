SBI declares PO Mains Result 2022; click to check

SBI released the SBI PO mains result | Pixabay

New Delhi: State Bank of India(SBI) has declared SBI PO(Probationary officers) Mains Result 2022 today on March 10, 2023.

candidates who have appeared for the PO mains exams can now check their results on the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in.

click here to download the mains result pdf.

The mains examination was conducted on January 30, 2023. Those candidates who have qualified the Phase II or Mains exam are eligible to appear for the Phase III or Psychometric test (introduced this year). The final phase will be the Interview round.

Check the results these steps given below

Visit the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Click on Careers link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can check the SBI PO Mains Result 2022 link available on the home page.

PDF file will open where candidates can check their roll numbers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

1673 posts will be filled in this recruitment as per the notification by the SBI careers.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of SBI.