 9 central universities in the North east region have been exempted from CUET; One from Uttarakhand
HomeEducation

9 central universities in the North east region have been exempted from CUET; One from Uttarakhand

In a letter dated March 15, PK Singh (under secretary to the govt of India) had requested the UGC, considering the CUET for the North eastern and hilly region.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, March 20, 2023, 04:16 PM IST
article-image
Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunanchal Pradesh | University website

Ministry of Education has announced the exemption of ten central universities from the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). These includes 9 Central universities from North eastern region and one from Uttarakhand.

The news was also shared by the CM of Meghalaya, Conrad K Sangma on his official twitter handle which goes by @SangmaConrad.

The CM tweeted, "Thank Hon’ble Union Education Minister, Sh.@dpradhanbjp ji for considering our request on behalf of our students to exempt the colleges in Meghalaya affiliated to NEHU to come under the purview of #CUET for 2023-2024, allowing them to continue with existing admission practices."

Special consideration was requested for Sikkim University, Rajiv Gandhi University, Manipur University, Assam University, Tezpur University, Nagaland University, Tripura University, Mizoram University, NEHU and HNBGU Uttarakhand.

These universities can continue their past practices for admission students, he added.

Singh said that the exemption has been given keeping in view the geographical conditions, hilly terrain, far flung location, limited digital connectivity, infrastructure, etc, causing obstructions in conducting CUET.

article-image

