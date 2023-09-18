59% Rise In TOEFL Test Takers From India Post-Covid

Representational image |

Aligning with the increasing trend of studying abroad, TOEFL test takers have grown by 59% in India in 2022.

According to numbers provided by Educational Testing Services (ETS), 53% rise was seen in the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) takers from India in 2021, while it increased by 6% more in 2022.

As per a report by PTI, Indians now make up 12.3% of all TOEFL applicants in 2022 up from 7.5% in 2021.

TOEFL, conducted by the Princeton-based ETS, has long been considered one of the major study abroad language exams, along with the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) conducted by the British Council, IDP.

The top cities in India with the highest number of test takers are New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Gurugram, Chennai, Kolkata and Ahmedabad.

Despite US, UK remaining popular for test takers from India, students are also opting for TOEFL in up and coming study abroad destination.

Starting July 26, ETS executed a series of changes in the English language proficiency test to create an optimal experience for those taking it.

Reducing the duration to less than two hours instead of three and allowing the candidates to be able to see their official score release date upon completion of the test, were among a few of the changes.

(Inputs from PTI)