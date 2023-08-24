Mumbai News: ETS Opens New GRE, TOEFL Centre As Students Across City Race To Study Abroad

Representational Image | (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: ETS, the renowned educational assessment, research and measurement organization, today announced the opening of a new test centre in Mumbai in partnership with Collegepond.

Given the significant role of GRE and TOEFL in guiding aspirants and professionals towards global careers, the new test centre has been established by the ETS.

Speaking on the occasion, Lejo Sam Oommen, Chief Revenue Officer, ETS India, said "We are thrilled to work alongside Collegepond to open our newest test centre in the city of Mumbai. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to empowering the aspirations of students and professionals seeking international education and a global career.”

Nestled strategically in Vile Parle, the test centre is in close proximity to several educational institutions, eliminates the burden of long commutes, allowing students to concentrate solely on their test preparation, thereby addressing needs of students, aspiring to pursue international higher education.

Mr. Suraj Bajaj, Founder & CEO of Collegepond, stated, "For over two decades, Collegepond has been at the forefront of study abroad consulting, guiding countless students in shaping their academic odysseys."