 Mumbai News: ETS Opens New GRE, TOEFL Centre As Students Across City Race To Study Abroad
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMumbai News: ETS Opens New GRE, TOEFL Centre As Students Across City Race To Study Abroad

Mumbai News: ETS Opens New GRE, TOEFL Centre As Students Across City Race To Study Abroad

Nestled strategically in Vile Parle, the new ETS test centre is in close proximity to several educational institutions.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 24, 2023, 10:37 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image | (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: ETS, the renowned educational assessment, research and measurement organization, today announced the opening of a new test centre in Mumbai in partnership with Collegepond.

Given the significant role of GRE and TOEFL in guiding aspirants and professionals towards global careers, the new test centre has been established by the ETS.

Speaking on the occasion, Lejo Sam Oommen, Chief Revenue Officer, ETS India, said "We are thrilled to work alongside Collegepond to open our newest test centre in the city of Mumbai. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to empowering the aspirations of students and professionals seeking international education and a global career.”

Nestled strategically in Vile Parle, the test centre is in close proximity to several educational institutions, eliminates the burden of long commutes, allowing students to concentrate solely on their test preparation, thereby addressing needs of students, aspiring to pursue international higher education.

Mr. Suraj Bajaj, Founder & CEO of Collegepond, stated, "For over two decades, Collegepond has been at the forefront of study abroad consulting, guiding countless students in shaping their academic odysseys."

Read Also
In A First, TOEFL, GRE Test Centre To Be Set Up By ETS In Kashmir
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Shocked' Delhi HC Imposes Fine On NEET UG Candidate Over Manipulation With OMR Sheet

'Shocked' Delhi HC Imposes Fine On NEET UG Candidate Over Manipulation With OMR Sheet

Mumbai News: ETS Opens New GRE, TOEFL Centre As Students Across City Race To Study Abroad

Mumbai News: ETS Opens New GRE, TOEFL Centre As Students Across City Race To Study Abroad

PIL Seeks Removal Of CPI(M) Leader's Autobiography From MA Syllabus

PIL Seeks Removal Of CPI(M) Leader's Autobiography From MA Syllabus

Chhattisgarh: Body Of HNLU Student Found In Hostel Bathroom; Police Probe On

Chhattisgarh: Body Of HNLU Student Found In Hostel Bathroom; Police Probe On

JU Student's Death: Hostel Boarders Tried Growing Marijuana In The Premises, Say Kolkata Police

JU Student's Death: Hostel Boarders Tried Growing Marijuana In The Premises, Say Kolkata Police