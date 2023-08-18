In A First, TOEFL, GRE Test Centre To Be Set Up By ETS In Kashmir

Representational image |

ETS, which is considered one of the world’s largest nonprofit educational assessment, research and measurement organisations, announced the opening of its first-ever test centre in the Kashmir Valley. The test centre will come up at Hashtag Educational Services, in Regal Chowk, Srinagar, offering easy accessibility to the test takers.

This development could be a game-changer for study abroad aspirants in the region, who aspire to pursue higher education overseas by taking TOEFL and GRE exams.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sachin Jain, Country Manager, ETS India & South Asia, said "We are delighted to work with Hashtag Educational Services in setting up a world-class testing centre in Kashmir, also our first in the Valley, thereby enabling significant ease of access to study abroad aspirants.” He added, “Our breadth of initiatives across education, including global assessments, English language competency assessments from K-12 to College, skill development and assessment services, is a testimony to our commitment to invest in India and accelerate its journey to becoming a global knowledge powerhouse.”

Previously, students from the Valley had to travel to the neighbouring state of Punjab to take TOEFL and GRE assessments, which used to be troublesome for them.

Stringent test security protocols and state of the art facilities have been set up to ensure a seamless testing experience to both TOEFL and GRE test takers, as per the official release.