4 college-going girl students go missing in Karnataka

The school authorities have also stated that the girls did not attend classes regularly and they were lagging in their studies. All the four girls went missing on the same day.

IANSUpdated: Monday, July 25, 2022, 03:00 PM IST
Raichur: Four college girl students have gone missing suspiciously from the Raichur city of Karnataka, police said on Monday.


The police have launched a hunt for them in neighbouring states -- Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The girls have been identified as Monica, Bhagyashree, Bhavani, studying in Class 12, and Nandini, studying in Class 11 at Raichur Government Women's College.

Police stated that the girls went missing four days ago. Chandrashekar, the Principal of the College stated on Monday that the students have not attended classes for the past four days as per the attendance register.

"The girls have gone missing from outside the college. Once they are inside the college campus it is our responsibility. I personally go on rounds to keep vigilance among students and my teachers also go on rounds. I appeal to parents not to panic and send their children to college," he said.

The parents of the girls have lodged a complaint with Raichur Women's Police station.

