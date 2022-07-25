Tamil Nadu: Another Class 12 girl kills self in Tiruvallur school hostel, case transferred to CB-CID

ANI

Several weeks after a class 12 girl died in the hostel of a private school near Chinnasalem in Kallakurichi, a similar incident has been reported at the hostel of a government-aided girls' higher secondary school in Tiruvallur district's Kilacheri on Monday.

The 17-year-old student, a resident of Tiruttani, who had been staying in hostel, allegedly killed herself when she was alone in her room in the morning.

The police said that her parents were daily wage labourers. On Monday morning, after the girls left for school, the deceased girl had allegedly told her friends she would come late. However, she did not return until the staff checked on her hostel room and found her hanging from the ceiling.

The school staff informed the police, and the body was sent for postmortem to the Tiruvallur Government Hospital. According to the New Indian Express, the police said there was no suicide note retrieved from the hostel.

The case has been registered at Mappedu police station and has been transferred to the CB-CID. Parents and relatives of the victim hold a protest demonstration in Thekkalur.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)

