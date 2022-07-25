e-Paper Get App

Tamil Nadu: Another Class 12 girl kills self in Tiruvallur school hostel, case transferred to CB-CID

The police said there was no suicide note retrieved from the hostel.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 25, 2022, 02:02 PM IST
article-image
ANI

Several weeks after a class 12 girl died in the hostel of a private school near Chinnasalem in Kallakurichi, a similar incident has been reported at the hostel of a government-aided girls' higher secondary school in Tiruvallur district's Kilacheri on Monday.

The 17-year-old student, a resident of Tiruttani, who had been staying in hostel, allegedly killed herself when she was alone in her room in the morning.

The police said that her parents were daily wage labourers. On Monday morning, after the girls left for school, the deceased girl had allegedly told her friends she would come late. However, she did not return until the staff checked on her hostel room and found her hanging from the ceiling.

The school staff informed the police, and the body was sent for postmortem to the Tiruvallur Government Hospital. According to the New Indian Express, the police said there was no suicide note retrieved from the hostel.

The case has been registered at Mappedu police station and has been transferred to the CB-CID. Parents and relatives of the victim hold a protest demonstration in Thekkalur.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)

Read Also
Kallakurichi student death: Family members perform last rites of deceased girl in native village
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaTamil Nadu: Another Class 12 girl kills self in Tiruvallur school hostel, case transferred to CB-CID

RECENT STORIES

Watch: US University students walk out as anti-abortion doctor delivers keynote address

Watch: US University students walk out as anti-abortion doctor delivers keynote address

Goa NGO observes month-long campaign; highlights need for measures to prevent death by drowning

Goa NGO observes month-long campaign; highlights need for measures to prevent death by drowning

Watch video: Celebrations in Droupadi Murmu's native place Rairangpur as she takes oath as President...

Watch video: Celebrations in Droupadi Murmu's native place Rairangpur as she takes oath as President...

Mumbai updates: Aarey road temporarily closed for motorists

Mumbai updates: Aarey road temporarily closed for motorists

Watch Video: India dugout erupts in joy after Axar Patel leads Men in Blue to victory in 2nd ODI...

Watch Video: India dugout erupts in joy after Axar Patel leads Men in Blue to victory in 2nd ODI...