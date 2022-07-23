Kallakurichi student death: Parents collect mortal remains of the girl, last rites to be performed today

ANI

Heavy police have been deployed outside the Kallakurichi Government Medical College and Hospital where the body of the deceased class 12th girl will be handed to her parents on Saturday, July 23.

The body of the deceased girl is being taken to her native village in Cuddalore district for last rites. The ambulance carrying the girl's body, met with a small accident almost 10 km away from Veppur on the Trichy Bypass road. Both the ambulance and its escort vehicle collided with a container lorry. However, they are presently on their way again.

This comes after the Madras High Court on Friday asked the family members of the deceased girl to accept her body which is in Tamil Nadu police custody.

The state government has asked the court to give instructions to the parents in order to collect the girl's mortal remains and perform the last rites.

Earlier, the HC ordered a second autopsy of the girl who allegedly killed herself after she reportedly suffered harassment from two teachers of her school in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi.

The death of the schoolgirl led to violence and vandalism wherein nearly 70 vehicles were torched and over 108 people were injured in the protests.